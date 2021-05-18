ECU chancellor: Masks no longer needed outdoors, social distancing lifted, mandate will continue indoors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University Chancellor Dr. Philip Rogers announced Tuesday the school’s outdoor mask mandate has been lifted along with requirements for social distancing.

However, other requirements, including masks for indoors, will still be in place.

“We successfully navigated spring semester and now we focus on planning for the return to campus and a fall semester that’s more traditional, including more students living on campus and football in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium,” Rogers said in a post on the school’s website.

The updated requirements moving forward and for the fall semester include:

Face coverings are still required on campus indoors for faculty, staff, visitors and students, regardless of vaccination status because of the continued prevalence of COVID-19 and the low vaccination rate in Pitt County and the region. This requirement will be revisited with an update to campus by June 30.

Reminder: You are not required to wear a mask if you are alone in an enclosed room, such as an office with a door, or while you are actively eating or drinking.

Masks are still required in health care settings and on public transportation, including ECU Transit.

Social distancing is no longer required in classrooms and other meeting areas.

Masks are no longer required outdoors.

Mass gathering limits are lifted.

It is still strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear a face covering at all times when in the presence of others.

“While the governor’s latest update reflects the great strides that North Carolina has made against COVID-19, the ECU community must continue to do our part to protect ourselves and others,” Roger said. “As of this week, less than half of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, according to NC DHHS.”

Rogers also said in the statement that vaccinations are still available to any student, faculty or other employee that wants it.