ECU identifies two COVID-19 clusters at residence halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University has notified the public of COVID-19 clusters at two residence halls.

The cases have been recorded within Ballard Hall-West (five cases) and White Hall (five cases). The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services identifies a cluster as a minimum of five COVID-19 cases “with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiological link between cases.”

Officials say the individuals who have COVID-19 are being quarantined and contact tracing has been initiated with “direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.” The Pitt County Health Department is also working closely with ECU with the cases.

School officials say anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services, (252) 328-6841.