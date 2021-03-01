ECU to hold virtual forum about COVID-19 vaccines, myths about them

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Health experts at East Carolina University want to hear from people who still have questions about vaccines for COVID-19.

A virtual forum will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. where discussion will be held about the shots and myths surround them. They especially want to hear from people in minority groups. Studies show African Americans make up one of the largest groups that have suffered severe complications or deaths from the virus.

Dr. Cedric Bright with ECU Brody School of Medicine said they want to ease people’s fears by sharing accurate information.

“We can either take the vaccine or we can get the disease, and in order to get that immunity, those are the only two ways to do it, and it’s much better to take the vaccine,” Bright said. “Number one, it’s safer than getting infected because you can die from it.”

Anyone can take part in the panel. ECU students can register for the event through Engage. ECU faculty and staff and the public can access the discussion after registering through a Qualtrics link.

For more information on the panel discussion, contact Shaun Simon, associate director of the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center in the Department of Intercultural Affairs, at (252) 328-6495. You can also click here to learn more.