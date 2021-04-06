ECU to host vaccination clinic at Minges Coliseum starting Wednesday for College Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University has partnered with Vidant Health and Pitt County to distribute a large number of COVID-19 vaccines to ECU students during College Week, April 5-9. Any student, faculty or staff member who is 18 or older is eligible. Members of the general public can also participate.

ECU’s vaccination clinic will take place Wednesday through Friday at Minges Coliseum located on ECU’s Grady-White Boats Athletics Campus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made at https://studenthealth.ecu.edu/covid/. Giveaways and prizes provided by Starbucks, Dowdy Student Stores and other partners are planned.

At this time, ECU will be distributing the one-shot vaccine option until supplies run out. ECU students, faculty and staff are asked to bring their 1Card and are encouraged to bring a friend and/or family member.

ECU Transit will provide transportation to Minges, including direct shuttles on campus from the Main Campus Student Center and from off-campus apartment complexes. The complexes affiliated with ECU Transit will be part of a 30-minute loop between the complexes and Minges. The routes will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the last route leaving Minges at 4:30 p.m. each day.

College Week is aimed at providing college-age students easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Vidant Health hosted the first clinic days April 5-6 at the Greenville Convention Center.

If you have questions, email ecucovidvaccine@ecu.edu or visit the ECU Vaccine website for more information.

If you are not located in the Pitt County area, you can find vaccine locations nearest you by visiting Myspot.nc.gov.

