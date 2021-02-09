Elon Poll finds North Carolina residents increasingly favor getting COVID-19 vaccine

FEBRUARY 9, 2021 — The Elon University Poll has found that a growing number of North Carolina adults are in favor of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, with 12 percent saying they have already received the vaccine and another 45 percent saying they will get the shots once they are available to them. That’s an increase from 33 percent in favor of the vaccine in October and 40.5 percent in December, with 67 percent of N.C. adults now saying they have received the vaccine or will take it once it’s available.



The survey of 1,455 N.C. adult residents conducted Jan. 29-31 found that 20 percent say they will not get the vaccine and 24 percent say they are not sure whether they will. The percent of respondents saying they will not get the vaccine has remained relatively level, moving from 25 percent in October to 20.5 percent in December.



“Hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccines has declined substantially among North Carolina residents since we started tracking vaccine intentions last October,” said Jason Husser, director of the Elon Poll and associate professor of political science. “As expected, many people who were unsure about the vaccine have now taken at least one dose or plan to take it when available. However, we did not find evidence that many in the ‘no’ camp are changing their minds, and the vast majority of the state remains at least a little worried about adverse side effects.”

Nearly two-thirds of residents say they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about side effects of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 23 percent are “only a little worried” and 15 percent are “not worried at all,” the Elon Poll has found.



Among those who have received the vaccine, 46 percent say the experience was “very easy” and another 25 percent say it was “somewhat easy.” Getting to that point in the process has proved challenging, though. Among those who have unsuccessfully sought to get the vaccine, 63 percent said appointments were not available or weren’t available at a nearby location, 20 percent said they discovered they were not eligible and 17 percent listed other reasons they were not able to secure an appointment.

The survey found low approval ratings for how the state and federal governments have handled vaccine distribution, though a significant portion of respondents said they didn’t know enough about those efforts to have an opinion. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they approved of how North Carolina has handled distribution while 30 percent said they approved of how the federal government has handled distribution. Twenty-seven percent disapproved of North Carolina’s vaccination distribution efforts and 43 percent disapproved of the federal government’s efforts. Thirty-six percent said they didn’t know enough about what the state was doing to say, while 28 percent said they didn’t know enough about what the federal government was doing to have an opinion.

“Many North Carolinians are displeased about the federal government’s handling of vaccine distribution,” Husser said. “Meanwhile, the most common reason people report being unsuccessful in getting a vaccine is the lack of available appointments. However, those who have already been vaccinated overwhelmingly indicate that their own personal experience has been positive. Nearly three-quarters of those already vaccinated responded that the process was somewhat easy or very easy.”



This release is the second of three from a survey of 1,455 adult residents of North Carolina that was conducted Jan. 29-31 using an online opt-in sample marketplace. The survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.7 percentage points. The credibility interval is an accuracy measure for opt-in online surveys. A fuller explanation of the credibility interval and the survey methodology are available in the full report.

The survey was conducted by the Elon Poll in partnership with The Charlotte Observer, The Durham Herald-Sun, and The Raleigh News & Observer.