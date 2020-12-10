Elon Poll: Many N.C. residents wary about taking COVID-19 vaccine

ELON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new poll by Elon University shows that many people in North Carolina have concerns about the speed with which the vaccine was developed, how safe it could be and the potential side effects.

The survey of nearly 1,400 adults, conducted Dec. 4-6, found that about 40 percent of N.C. residents say they will take a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Food & Drug Administration, with nearly an equal number saying “it depends” and the remaining 20 percent saying they will not take the vaccine.

The poll found that those who plan to take the vaccine view it as a way to protect themselves and their loved ones. “I want to see my family, my aging parents who don’t want us potentially spreading it to them,” one woman from Mecklenburg County said. “I haven’t seen them in a year.”

Those who said they won’t take the vaccine pointed to a lack of trust in the Food and Drug Administration, a fear of potential side effects and that taking the vaccine and wearing a mask infringed upon their individual rights.

“I do not trust taking a new vaccine,” one woman from Pasquotank County said. “I feel as if they are unsure and they are just experimenting on people and this could turn out very badly.”

The Elon Poll also found that a majority of N.C. residents are supportive of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees of private companies and for students at both colleges and universities as well as those in K-12 schools. About three-fourths believe those most at risk from COVID-19 should receive the vaccine first, with the remainder saying the vaccine should go first to those most at risk of spreading the virus.

