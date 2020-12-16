Emergency room nurse becomes 1st at Fort Bragg to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

Military officials say at around 10:30 a.m. the vaccine arrived and the first person, Roni Paul, an emergency room nurse and nurse educator assigned to the Womack Army Medical Center was vaccinated around 1 p.m.

Spc. Adam G. Millett, a combat medic assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, administered the vaccine.

Paul is a former Army medic who commissioned with the Green to Gold program before embarking on his civilian career in medicine. He has worked on Fort Bragg since 1994.

“This is a milestone moment for us here on Fort Bragg,” said Lt. Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “We would not have arrived at this moment without our first responders, medics, health care workers, and the incredible staff of the Womack Army Medical Center.”