ENC doctors believe that boosters will offer additional protection for teens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Doctors in Eastern North Carolina say they’re seeing lots of children affected by the new COVID-19 variant. They say boosters for young teens will offer an additional layer of protection.

This decision comes as many school districts prepare to welcome students back to in-person learning after the holiday break.

“The boosters are critical to get that boost of immunity. The fact that now we have data to support those teenagers or those young teens getting boosted will definitely help mitigate the transmission,” said Dr. Matthew Ledoux, pediatrician in chief for Maynard Children’s Hospital.

The FDA says the decision on boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds is based on data from 6,300 people in Israel.