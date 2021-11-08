Excitement, nervousness as Wake County children roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lot of brave faces showed up at the Wake County Public Health Center in Raleigh Monday. Some were more hesitant than others.

“[I was] scared,” said 9-year-old Lamont Harris.

Harris said he felt better after getting his COVID shot. It’s one step closer to being fully vaccinated like his 13-year-old brother.

His mom, Tamieka, said he’s also one step closer to returning to the football field.

“We try to caution where we go as it relates to public activities,” she said.

Gretchen Endara said for her 11-year-old daughter Reya, getting the shot means seeing family during the holidays.

“We are actually going on a trip to Vermont to see family. My sister had two little babies. So, we actually get to visit and see them,” she said.

Monday was the first day Wake County started giving out pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to children 5-11 years old.

“Some of them are a little nervous. Some are excited, but we reduced the amount of vaccines per hour over the speed that we are doing them for adults just to give the kids, the parents, the clinical staff that little extra time,” explained Stacy Beard, spokesperson for Wake County.

Angel Turciois, 7, had his mom right there by his side as he got his first dose.

“It hurts a little, but it doesn’t hurt that bad,” he said.

CBS 17 reached out to counties and health care systems regarding its appointments booked for children ages 5-11. Here’s the breakdown: