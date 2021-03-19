Experts discuss changes in the tourism industry due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Traveling to new places helps bring people together and is a great financial booster for those travel spots. However, COVID-19 is still changing the way the tourism industry works.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council job loss reached more than 100 million across the world.

Even though more people are getting vaccinated, there are still uncertainties when it comes to traveling.

Mallory Dumond is a Travel Agent with Travelmation. She says, “If you want to go somewhere we can get you there and get you there safely. But if you’re not ready to travel that’s OK too, take it however comfortable you are with current situations and with the pandemic.”

Specialists don’t expect things like vaccine passports to last long. They believe it will be about two or three years before travel trends return to normal.

Jalayer Khalilzadeh is an Assistant Professor of Tourism at ECU. “About 40% of Americans right now say they are willing to travel to small communities, rural areas, the coastal community, which in our area can be a positive, because the rate of infection is low,” he explains.

Experts tell 9OYS they still need to study trends of the COVID-19 pandemic to fully understand the impact this health crisis is having on the tourism industry.