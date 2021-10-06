FDA authorizes new at-home COVID-19 test, here’s how to get a hold of one

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA authorized a new at-home COVID-19 test this week. The Flowflex COVID-19 Home Test by ACON Laboratories is available without a prescription.

The FDA said it believed this authorization would double rapid at-home testing capacity over the coming weeks. ACON plans to produce 100 million tests per month. That was expected to increase to 200 million per month by February. ACON has not disclosed how much their test would cost.

This comes as the White House announced a $1 billion investment to expand COVID-19 testing. The administration said they also planned to increase the number of local pharmacies offering free rapid tests to 20,000 nationwide.

Where to get an at-home test

COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit Program

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ at-home testing program provides free tests for people who have symptoms or believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Tests are shipped overnight by Labcorp. A person would collect a sample at home and send it off to the lab. Results are posted online. Click here to request a kit.

CVS

CVS offers two kinds of at-home tests. Pricing for tests starts at $23.99 for an antigen test and may be eligible for FSA. These tests allow a person to collect a sample and get results at home. A PCR test, the gold standard for testing, starts at $124.99. This test would require a person to collect a sample at home and ship that to the testing lab for results.

Walgreens

Walgreens also offers antigen and PCR at-home COVID-19 tests. The antigen tests, which provide results in a few minutes, start at $23.99. PCR tests requiring self-collection and lab testing start at $109.

Click here for a complete list of FDA authorized at-home tests.

Reporting results

If an at-home test shows a positive result, the CDC advises people to let their healthcare provider know. Vaccinated patients do not need to quarantine if they do not have symptoms, per CDC guidance. People who are vaccinated and feel symptoms should isolate.

Unvaccinated people should isolate regardless of symptoms.