FEMA obligates $2.1 million to UNC health for COVID-19 vaccination costs

ATLANTA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $2.1 million to UNC Health Care System for COVID-19 vaccine mission costs.

The award provides expedited federal funding to reimburse 100% of costs related to the health system’s vaccination program for a 90-day period. These funds may provide:

• Equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines;

• Personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff and patients;

• Leasing facilities for storing and administering vaccines;

• Additional medical and support staff, including facility infection control measures;

• Emergency medical care;

• Equipment for the safe disposal of medical waste;

• Communications to disseminate public information.

This $2.1 million adds to the $24.7 million FEMA has already committed for UNC Health’s COVID-19 emergency costs. FEMA has now obligated a total of $26.8 million for the health system’s pandemic-related efforts.

Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster. For COVID-19, FEMA has streamlined the Public Assistance application and reimbursement process to get funds to applicants faster. Expedited reimbursements help local, state, and tribal officials address immediate threats to life, public health, and safety.