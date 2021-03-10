Finding a place to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Several providers not posted on NCDHHS’ website

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– State leaders encourage visiting the “Your Spot Your Shot” website to get the latest vaccine updates in North Carolina.

You can plug in your address and find places near you with vaccine.

Commonly known ones, like Walgreens, Duke Health and UNC Health clinics show up in the search, but CBS 17 found there are many more places with the vaccine that don’t.

CBS 17 requested all of the places the state gave doses to, along with the places Wake County administered the vaccine, this week.

There are 60 total in Wake County.

They’re not all posted online, except here on CBS 17’s website.

CBS 17 asked Wake County Public Health why the places they gave vaccine to aren’t on MySpot.

They said it’s managed by the state – not them.

WakeMed and Duke Health also said they don’t post their appointments there since they have their own waitlists.

However, the MySpot section of the site is supposed to show all vaccine locations in the state.

CBS 17 asked the state how places get added to the website and what it takes, adding that we’ve found several providers that have available appointments — yet they’re not listed on their site for people to find.

NCDHHS sent the following response:

Vaccine providers can be included in our Find a Vaccine Location tool as long as they are currently vaccinating members the eligible public. Providers that are only vaccinating their own patient populations, such as long-term care facilities, are not included in the tool. We continually work to try and list everyone who is currently vaccinating and open to the eligible public and submits their information. If a vaccine provider is looking to be added to the Find a Vaccine Location tool at https://myspot.nc.gov/, they can open a ticket in the Vaccine Provider portal and select “Find a Vaccine Location”. When asking to add a vaccine location, please provide the location address and the phone number and URL for scheduling appointments. Participation in the site locator is voluntary, so some providers may elect to not include their information in the tool.

Not all vaccine providers may be ready to vaccinate your group yet. Don’t know what group you’re in? Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group.