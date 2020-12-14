First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in NC; UNC Medical Center to receive doses on Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Medical Center said it has been informed it will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

UNC Medical Center said the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services informed them late Sunday that the doses would be delivered Tuesday.

Other hospitals in the UNC system, including UNC REX in Raleigh, are slated to receive the vaccine later this week.

“We continue to work on preparations so that we can begin inoculating our frontline staff as soon as possible once the vaccines arrive,” UNC Medical Center said in a statement to CBS 17.

Just before 10 a.m., Gov. Roy Cooper said the first doses of the vaccine have arrived in the state.

“It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can,” Cooper said.

CBS affiliate WFMY in Greensboro reported Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem receiveddoses early Monday.

Cape Fear Valley Health System confirmed with CBS 17 it would be receiving doses on Tuesday.

A week ago, NCDHHS announced the names of 11 medical facilities thag would receive early shipments of the vaccine.

The 11 facilities that will get the early shipments are: