Five KU fraternities barred from campus for 10 days

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas has issued public health bans against members of five fraternities, according to a letter sent to students on Friday.

“…We are aware of recent social activities hosted by students in violation of university and county health regulations — activities that put our community’s health at risk,” said Tammara Durham, Vice Provost for Student Affairs.

The 10-day bans affect the following fraternities:

Delta Tau Delta

Phi Delta Theta

Phi Kappa Psi

Sigma Chi

Sigma Phi Epsilon

“We are disappointed in the poor judgment demonstrated by these individuals. As we have communicated to you many times during the past year, the university will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our community.” Tammara Durham, Vice Provost for Student Affairs

Durham said any student who doesn’t follow public health guidelines on or off-campus may face student conduct action through the university, including a 10-day public health ban from campus and possible suspension.

This is the second health ban for Phi Kappa Psi this academic year. In August, both Phi Kappa Psi and Kappa Sigma fraternities were issued 14-day public health bans.

