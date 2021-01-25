Fort Bragg medical leadership continues with COVID-19 vaccination

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C., is shown. A female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will for the first time join one of the all-male Green Beret teams. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Jan. 25, 2021) – Fort Bragg now begins vaccination of high-risk beneficiaries over the age of 16. The medical team continues with COVID-19 vaccination for the following groups:

Medical personnel and first responders

Immediate Response Forces and contingency forces

Soldiers deploying within 90 days

Beneficiaries aged 65 and older

Essential installation workers, teachers and school administration, Child and Youth Services staff, Commissary and postal office staff, and installation food service workers

Vaccination will take place at one of two locations:

Sports USA facility *

3-2102 Longstreet Road

Fort Bragg, N.C. 28310

2817 Reilly Road

Fort Bragg, NC 28310

All qualified beneficiaries will receive an appointment via automated phone call. This call will provide the beneficiary with a day, time slot, and location for vaccination.

For more information, call the COVID-19 vaccine information line at (910) 907-1000 or click here.