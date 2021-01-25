Fort Bragg medical leadership continues with COVID-19 vaccination

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Jan. 25, 2021) – Fort Bragg now begins vaccination of high-risk beneficiaries over the age of 16. The medical team continues with COVID-19 vaccination for the following groups:
- Medical personnel and first responders
- Immediate Response Forces and contingency forces
- Soldiers deploying within 90 days
- Beneficiaries aged 65 and older
- Essential installation workers, teachers and school administration, Child and Youth Services staff, Commissary and postal office staff, and installation food service workers
Vaccination will take place at one of two locations:
- Sports USA facility *
3-2102 Longstreet Road
Fort Bragg, N.C. 28310
- Womack Army Medical Center
2817 Reilly Road
Fort Bragg, NC 28310
All qualified beneficiaries will receive an appointment via automated phone call. This call will provide the beneficiary with a day, time slot, and location for vaccination.
For more information, call the COVID-19 vaccine information line at (910) 907-1000 or click here.