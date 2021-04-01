Fort Bragg to vaccinate beneficiaries 16 and up

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C., is shown. A female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will for the first time join one of the all-male Green Beret teams. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (April 1, 2021) – Beginning Tuesday, April 6, all TRICARE beneficiaries ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Fort Bragg Fairgrounds. Beneficiaries should schedule an appointment on the vaccination appointment website.

Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Fort Bragg is currently using the Pfizer vaccine which requires two doses separated by a minimum of 21 days.



For those needing the initial dose, the vaccine will be administered next week, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone eligible for the second dose can receive their vaccination Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Scheduling appointments for the upcoming week begins each Wednesday at 5 p.m.