Future vaccination groups could mean more complications for North Carolina’s rollout plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the process of vaccinating the 65 and older group along with healthcare workers is still rocky, it may get more complicated as vaccinations expand to more groups.

Jason Zivica sees excitement in vaccine recipients every day.

“But then when you have to call and cancel their appointment, that’s when you’re going to have a pretty big letdown,” said Zivica. He’s director of emergency preparedness and business continuity for Duke University Health System. Part of his job is managing the logistics of the health system’s vaccination effort.

We could see more let downs on the way without a steady supply of vaccine.

Aside from supply, moving through the vaccines groups comes with more challenges.

“Obviously a big uptick in just a sheer number of people who will be coming through,” said Zivica.

That means more mass vaccination sites may be needed across the state still haven’t rolled those out equitably.

Then there’s timing. The 65 and older population is largely retired with availability to come in the middle of the day. Younger populations don’t always have jobs that fall into traditional work schedules.

“We know we’re going to have to look at off hours as there are parents coming to get vaccinated after their child gets out of school or they still may be working,” said Zivica.

Zivica said partnering with community organizations could spot people who are missing out.

It can also help the increasing number of people struggling to make an appointment at all.

“Sometimes the churches have their own transportation. We can say, all right we’re going to give you 20 time slots on 3 p.m. on a Friday. You can go ahead and fill them,” Zivica said.

He knows online or telephone scheduling doesn’t work for everyone.

As the state moves forward, flexibility and out of the box thinking will be needed.

“We can’t be locked in on the one approach and one method by which we allow for scheduling an access to the system,” Zivica said.

Getting your vaccine

Click here to find your vaccine group.

Click here to find a vaccination location.

Click here to learn more about the state’s vaccine plan.