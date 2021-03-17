‘Get on every list you can’: Vaccinations for COVID-19 open up to Group 4 in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– There are nearly 3 million people who are eligible to get the vaccine in Group 4 in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Group 4 is composed of adults 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness. People experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated are included.

This population includes anyone with conditions that have been identified by the CDC as increasing risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

CBS 17 requested a list of vaccine providers. According to the state, there are 37 pharmacies, doctors offices and medical systems in Wake County receiving the vaccine this week.

Duke Raleigh Hospital got nearly 1,200 doses and A to Z Pharmacy in Cary was sent 100.

“I have been bugging the state since November, like, ‘hey we want to be giving this vaccine, please register us, please register us,'” said Kristen Moore, owner and pharmacy manager of A to Z.

“It’s been a lot of work but it is so great to be a part of this.”

Moore only has one other pharmacist working, so 100 doses, which she said amounts to vaccinating 20 to 30 people a day, is all they can handle.

Then last Thursday, the governor announced he was moving up Group 4, starting with those high risk medical conditions and those living in group homes.

Providers like Moore can officially start inoculating Group 4 on Wednesday.

If you’re part of that group and looking to get a vaccine, you can try looking at smaller, nearby counties that hold mass vaccination events and sometimes have shorter lines.

You can also try stopping in at a Walgreens to see if they have any extra doses. Pharmacists tell CBS 17 that the number of doses and hours vary daily.

Moore had some advice for those looking to get their shot:

“Get on every list you can. Sign up with Duke, sign up with UNC, sign up with WakeMed. Something will come through sooner than later.”