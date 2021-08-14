Get vaccinated at a pharmacy? Your vaccination might not be in NC’s patient portal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As having proof of your COVID-19 vaccination becomes more critical, questions are being asked by some fully vaccinated people as to why their vaccination records don’t show up in the North Carolina state patient portal database.

It is a frustrating situation and it is a bit confusing to people who have received both shots.

It turns out, it depends on where you got your shot if it will show up in the North Carolina patient portal.

Richard Olive was surprised to see what he found in the state’s patient portal when he checked his COVID-19 vaccination status.

“It shows my first vaccine on March 17,” he said. “It was the Pfizer, one of two at a Johnston County health clinic.”

But that state record is wrong. He’s fully vaccinated.

When you look at Olive’s paper vaccination record, you can see that he got his second shot at a Walgreens Pharmacy on April 9.

Because the patient portal only shows one vaccine for him, Olive is concerned.

“Walgreens is handwritten,” he said. “Will someone look at it say this is fraudulent?”

CBS 17 wanted to know why Olive’s Walgreen’s shot doesn’t show up in the portal, so Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for an explanation.

Spokeswoman Bailey Pennington said a person who got a shot at any pharmacy will not have their records show up on the patient portal.

Pennington said all COVID vaccination information obtained in this state is sent to the COVID-19 vaccination system, but that information for people who were vaccinated through the federal pharmacy program will not show up on the state patient portal.

“The computers need to talk to each other,” said Olive. “It’s confusing.”

Not having his pharmacy vaccination record show up on the patient portal creates another concern for Olive.

He wants to know if the state’s vaccination numbers are skewed.

“Am I considered one of partially vaccinated and not fully vaccinated?” he asked.

NCDHHS said its state vaccination numbers include all data from those who get their shots from pharmacies.

However, Pennington said it took until July for our statewide vaccination numbers to reflect data from all Federal providers like the VA, Bureau of Prisons, and the Indian Health Service.

She also said it took until the start of August before the state provided those complete vaccination numbers to the counties.

As a result, if you’re only in the COVID management database, you can’t look up your status. you should rely on your card as proof you’re fully vaccinated.

If you lose your card, you will have to ask the pharmacy that provided your shot to print a new one.