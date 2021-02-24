North Carolina expected to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force are set to provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday, as the state inches toward the expiration date of the Stay-at-Home order.

Cooper’s executive order is set to expire Sunday, Feb. 28. Under the current order, a 10 p.m. curfew is in place along with a mask mandate, mass gathering limits and capacity limits for businesses and retail.

State health director Dr. Mandy Cohen addressed the possibility of some news about easing restrictions on the way.

“The governor is looking at ways we can ease restrictions going forward. I think he’ll be announcing those later this week,” said Cohen.

Dr. Cohen also said the state has begun to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine that were delayed last week. The news comes as the state opens vaccinations up to teachers and school employees Wednesday.

North Carolina surpassed 11,000 total coronavirus-related deaths statewide Wednesday.

Gov. Cooper’s update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry it live on air and online.