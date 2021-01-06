Gov. Cooper, N.C. Coronavirus Task Force to provide update on COVID-19 as new vaccination phase begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response as the next phase of vaccinations begin and as the state’s Modified Stay-at-Home order approaches its expiration date.

Tuesday, the governor announced that the N.C. National Guard would be helping with vaccine distribution as health officials admitted that the rollout is not going as expected.

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now,” Cooper said. “We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations.”

The announcement came as North Carolina begins to enter Phase 1B, making the vaccine available to people who are 75 years and older.

Governor Cooper’s Modified Stay-at-Home order is also set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday. Under the current order, restaurants must close at 10 p.m. and alcohol cannot be served past 9 p.m.

As of Wednesday, at least 582,348 cases and 7,076 deaths have been reported statewide. A record-high 3,893 patients are currently hospitalized.

The governor’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry it live online and on air.

