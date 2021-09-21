Gov. Cooper to provide COVID update after NC reports slight decline in new case numbers, hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health leaders are set to provide an update on the COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon as new cases and hospitalizations show signs of improvement.

According to data released Monday from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state saw the smallest one-day total of new coronavirus cases in more than a month.

3,257 new cases were reported Monday, the fewest since August 10.

The death toll reached 15,776 statewide.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also continues to decline. 3,323 patients were reported Monday, a drop of 99 from Sunday and the second straight day it declined by at least 90.

52% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s news conference live online and on air at 3 p.m. Tuesday.