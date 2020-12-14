Gov. Cooper urging local leaders for extra community support, additional enforcements

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper removes his mask before speaking during a briefing on the state’s coronavirus pandemic response, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper and other state health officials have written a letter to local elected officials imploring them to help them slow the spread of COVID-19 with “additional enforcement measures.”

“Now more than ever we need help with enforcement from our local partners to fight this raging pandemic,” Cooper said. “Taking steps now to protect our communities by enforcing safety precautions will help reduce transmission of the virus and save lives.”

In the letter, also signed by NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Erik Hooks, secretary of the NC Department of Public Safety, Cooper encouraged government officials “to strongly encourage you to adopt local ordinances to establish civil penalties for violations of the Governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders.” A recent advisory letter from the NC Department of Justice was also included, stating what legal authority government officials have.

“We are on a dangerous course,” Cohen said. “Everyone — our counties and municipalities, businesses, community organizations, and every North Carolinian — must act to save lives and make sure our hospitals can care for those who need them.”

Cooper’s letter also encourages officials to promote the three W’s, wearing a face covering, wait six feet apart and wash your hands). “Your leadership can make a powerful impact and save lives,” Cooper said in the letter.

“Good public health is vitally important to maintaining a safe and secure environment,” Hooks said. “Public safety professionals at all levels of government are essential to supporting the public health sector of our state and nation’s critical infrastructure.”