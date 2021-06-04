Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte vaccine clinic Thursday where Summer Cash Card program is in effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper visited a vaccine clinic at StarMed Healthcare in Charlotte on Thursday to see more people receive their vaccine. Mecklenburg County is one of the four counties participating in NCDHHS’ Summer Cash Cards initiative.

“Getting your vaccine is an easy and effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones,” Gov. Cooper said. “These innovative efforts are helping us reach people from all communities so we can emerge from this pandemic quicker and safer.”

Governor Roy Cooper is at StarMed in Charlotte right now. He says the virus is not gone, there are still 200 people in the ICU right now because of COVID-19. Cooper says it’s vital everyone get vaccinated to protects themselves and others. I’ll have more at 4,5,6 @FOX46News — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) June 3, 2021

The StarMed Healthcare clinic is an outdoor drive-thru site, making it easy and convenient for people to get their COVID-19 shot. Located in a historically marginalized area of the county, the clinic is doing outreach to distribute vaccines to underserved communities.

NCDHHS is currently running a Summer Cash Cards initiative in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan, and Rockingham counties. People getting their first dose of the vaccine and the people driving them will receive a $25 gift card. The pilot program is happening now through June 8, as part of the Bring Back Summer campaign. More than 283 organizations have joined the campaign which has reached an estimated 1.4 million North Carolinians.

To date, more than 8.3 million doses have been administered in North Carolina, with more than 53 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated and 49.2 percent of adults fully vaccinated. Nearly 80 percent of the state’s 65 and older population have been at least partially vaccinated.