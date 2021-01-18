Governor’s Mansion to be lit up Tuesday for lives lost due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Gov. Roy Cooper's Press Office

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh (WNCN photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday the North Carolina Executive Mansion will be illuminated on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in remembrance of the lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper also invited all North Carolina counties and municipalities to join in the memorial by lighting buildings and ringing bells at churches and houses of worship.

“In the midst of the battle against this pandemic, we continue to mourn the hundreds of thousands of Americans we have lost and send our prayers to the grieving families and friends they leave behind,” Cooper said. “Please join me in honoring their memories by taking responsible actions to prevent more deaths by wearing a mask, keeping our distance and being smart.”

