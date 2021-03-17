Greene County Department of Public Health: COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Now Available for All Groups

SNOW HILL, N.C. – Effective today, March 17, 2021, the Greene County Department of Public Health will no longer be adding names to the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list. Individuals, 18 years and older, in Groups 1 – 5 are now eligible to receive the vaccine at the Greene County Department of Public Health.

Eligible individuals can call (252) 747-8181, (252) 747-8182, or (252) 747-8183 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to make an appointment. If your name is currently on the waiting list and you have not been contacted to schedule an appointment, please call to make an appointment and ask the staff member to take you off the waiting list. The COVID-19 vaccine is available by appointment only (no walk-ins will be accepted).

Efforts have been made to contact individuals on the waiting list in Groups 1 and 2. Efforts are continuing to be made to contact individuals on the waiting list in Groups 3, 4, and 5. Those efforts will continue until we have depleted the existing waitlist.

Individuals must be 18 years old to receive the Moderna vaccine, which is the only one that the Greene County Department of Public Health carries.

To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, please call (252) 747-8181, (252) 747-8182, or (252) 747-8183 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.