SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County Department of Public Health has confirmed COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for all groups.

If you would like to receive the vaccine, call and schedule your appointment at 252-747-8181, 252-747-8182, and 252-747-8183.

This week, appointments are being made for Tuesday, March 23 (all day), Wednesday, March 24 (morning only), and Friday, March 26 (all day).

