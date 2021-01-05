Greene County Department of Public Health scheduling appointments 75 years and older for COVID-19 vaccine

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greene County Department of Public Health is now scheduling appointments for Phase 1b, Group 1 who are 75 years and older and wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination appointments for persons 75 and older will be available Monday through Friday. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only at The Greene County Department of Public Health. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time.

The public health department is continuing to vaccinate those in Phase 1a which includes healthcare workers working with COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers administering vaccines, as well as long-term care staff and residents. If you fall into Phase 1a or Phase 1b – Group 1 (which consists of persons 75 years of age or older) call 252-747-8181 to make an appointment. Health officials said, due to the anticipated call volume, please call back if you receive a busy signal.