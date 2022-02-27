GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the first weekend since the CDC released new information that allows people to not wear masks in most indoor spaces, people in Greenville said they will probably still wear theirs, at least for right now.

“I’m going to wear a mask when I’m supposed to, said Jamar Bryant of Greenville. “I’ll probably still wear it, but now a little bit relaxed instead of having to go back to my vehicle, like ‘Oh, I forgot my mask’ you know, so it’s cool. I’ll still wear it but if I forget, I’m not gonna panic.”

Even after the masks mandates are lifted, some want to keep theirs on to be extra cautious.

“Like for my family, I have a lot of high-risk people in my family,” said Maria Talbert of Greenville. “I live with my great-grandma, my grandpa and my grandma. And my grandpa had cancer, my great grandma’s like 80.

“So like, it’s just smart for me to wear my mask. And I think it’s a smart idea for more people to wear their masks because they’re going to affect me just as much as I would affect them.”

Local business owners in the area said they aren’t requiring customers to wear masks, but will still encourage masks until seeing how COVID-19 numbers look.

“I think the most important thing about the mask if you’re going somewhere and people want you to wear your mask, just be respectful and wear your mask,” Talbert said. “Since it’s like lifted and you don’t have to wear your mask everywhere, I find it OK if you don’t want to wear masks like to your friend’s house or to the store where they don’t require it.

“But if a person specifically asks you ‘Hey, can you wear your mask around me or when you go in here’ wear your mask. It’s a nice thing to do. Be a nice person,” said Talbert.

Locals said they really do hope this will be a step towards the normal way of living pre-pandemic.