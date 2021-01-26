Greenville VA Health Care Center also seeing decrease in COVID-19 vaccines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local governments are not the only ones seeing their share of COVID-19 vaccines reduced. It’s also happening at the Veterans Administration.

Durham’s VA is giving shots to veterans who are 65 and older, younger veterans and those who have high-risk health conditions along with essential workers. Workers with Greenville’s VA treatment center say their allotment of Moderna vaccine doses has decreased.

“We just learned recently that we will only be getting about 100 doses a week,” said Dr. Genevieve Embre, Deputy Chief of Public Health and Epidemiology for the Durham VA Health Care System. “So we had to change our plans.

“We were hoping to be able to vaccinate 1,000, 2,000 people at a time. Obviously, we’re not able to do that with the Moderna vaccine if we’re only getting 100 doses a week for everything east of Durham. So now we are having to restrategize.”

Durham VA Health Care is holding a mass vaccination event for veterans on Feb. 6-7. Officials there said up to 3,000 appointments will be available. To schedule an appointment, call 919-286-0411.