H2OBX drops mask, social distance requirements

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — H2OBX Waterpark officials said they will not require guests to wear masks or follow social distancing requirements following new guidelines from Gov. Roy Cooper and the CDC.

The waterpark is among amusement parks and entertainment venues in the area updating their COVID-19 protocols after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday,

The new guidance will allow residents to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

H2OBX previously said it will open on May 29, Memorial Day weekend, and will have updates on COVID-19 protocols on its website coming up.