Harris Teeter blocking NC essential frontline workers from COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s partnerships with Walgreens, CVS, and Harris Teeter pharmacies were supposed to be game-changers in vaccine distribution. While vaccine supply is still an issue, Harris Teeter is currently not allowing several categories of frontline workers to make an appointment.

Under the state’s guidelines for Group 3, frontline essential workers, are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Logging onto Harris Teeter’s pharmacy website, CBS 17 went through the series of screener questions someone looking for an appointment would need. When asked what about occupation, workers like first responders, postal workers, and bus drivers were all left out. Clicking the “other” option leads to another question about working in a long-term care facility. If the answer is no, you get a message saying you’re ineligible.

CBS 17 discovered this issue last week and brought it to Harris Teeter. A company representative said they’d look into the matter but Harris Teeter didn’t make any changes.

When CBS 17 again asked why essential frontline workers are still left out as of Tuesday, the company responded after this story broadcasted. Their only response was “We’ve requested updates to our appointment “bot.””

Walgreen’s system is open to groups one through three. They don’t ask for a specific occupation in their series of screener questions. However, CBS 17 tried several zip codes and couldn’t schedule an appointment for the first or second dose because Walgreens doesn’t have the supply. Availability is subject to change but it’s difficult to know when is the right time to look for an appointment.

CVS’s appointment system, like Walgreens, didn’t ask where in group 3 you fall. Before starting the screening questions, CVS tells you up-front which of their locations have availability. It could save you the time of guessing which city is your best bet for an appointment

Which group am I in?

Group 1

Group one, already underway, is reserved for healthcare workers is for health care workers with in-person patient contact along with long-term care staff and residents. This includes people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communities.

Group 2

Group 2 is reserved for adults 65 and older. There is no requirement to have certain qualifying chronic conditions.

Group 3

Group 3 is defined as frontline essential workers along with those in child care and PreK-12 schools who report to work in person.

Group 4

Group 4 is defined as people with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated. Group 4 is scheduled to open up March 17.

The remainder of the state’s population would fall into the Group 5 category.