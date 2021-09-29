Health centers in NC 1st Congressional District to receive almost $6 million for COVID-19 funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) applauded the announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that eight community health centers in North Carolina’s First Congressional District will receive a total of $5,976,200 in American Rescue Plan.

The funding will be used to support major health care construction and renovation projects. The Health Resources and Services Administration will administer $1 billion in funding nationally, benefiting nearly 1,300 centers across the country and 34 centers in North Carolina.

“As residents of North Carolina face growing health challenges and economic hardship amidst the pandemic, community-based health clinics are playing an indispensable role in caring for the health needs of vulnerable communities across our state,” said Butterfield. “I am pleased that the Health Resources and Services Administration granted almost $6 million in federal funding to North Carolina’s First Congressional District community health centers.

“Our community health centers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic since day one, ensuring our hardest-hit communities are safe and protected. Funding community health centers makes affordable, cost-effective, high quality preventive and primary care services available to individuals regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. The American Rescue Plan funding will go toward COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment.

The following community health centers in NC-01 will receive funding under the American Rescue Plan:

Carolina Family Health Centers Inc., Wilson – $706,877

Gateway Community Health Centers, Inc., Gatesville – $522,055

Goshen Medical Center, Inc., Faison – $1,080,118

Greene County Health Care, Inc., Snow Hill – $917,329

Metropolitan Community Health, Washington – $557,277

Opportunities Industrialized Center, Inc., Rocky Mount – $602,597

Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, Inc., Ahoskie – $677,084

Rural Health Group, Inc., Roanoke Rapids – $912,863

The funds will be awarded to health centers that serve medically underserved and other vulnerable populations and communities, which are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health conditions. By constructing new facilities or renovating and expanding existing facilities, health centers will ensure that these communities will have more equitable access to high-quality primary health care.

More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities.

For a map of the FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements award recipients, click here.

To locate an HRSA-funded health center, click here.