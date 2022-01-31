Health expert weighs in on omicron’s mutations & differences, similarities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The BA.1 strain of the omicron variant has been around since December, but now health experts have detected the ba.2 mutation of the omicron variant in some states across the country.

Dr. Paul Cook, a physician, professor Of medicine, and the chief infectious diseases expert at the Brody School Of Medicine at East Carolina University says this is normal, and that viruses mutate all the time.

“Viruses mutate and they mutate all the time, whether you call it a variant or a sub-variant, I don’t think it makes a big difference it’s a mutated form of the virus,” Cook said.

Cook also says the variants are similar but different.

The BA.2 is different genetically than BA.1, but they have a lot of similarities there are just a few differences genetically,” Cook said. “B.A 2 appears to be a little more infectious, which would mean it probably spreads faster.”