Greenville dialysis patient says social distancing, a key to beating COVID-19, isn’t easy during treatment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Healthcare systems across the eastern part of North Carolina are still feeling the impacts from COVID-19. The big issues many are seeing is a lack of staff and spacing.

One woman living in Greenville tells 9OYS getting her dialysis treatment is becoming more of a concern because it’s hard to social distance.

Experts say social distancing is one of the most effective and powerful prevention tools that we have to prevent COVID-19. Sometimes, it can be a difficult task for health care providers.

This is concerning for Greenville resident Billie Thomas, who said she’s scared of catching COVID and spreading it to loved ones.

“I have a 13-year-old daughter at home,” Thomas said. “I have to come to dialysis and sit in a chair for four hours, where people are in and out and stuff. Then I have to go home to my child, and that’s my main concern.”

Thomas said doctors at her facility tell her they’re working on social distancing and doing the best they can.

“The healthcare system still has to function and sometimes when it gets under a lot of pressure it doesn’t function where we are used to seeing it function,” said Pamela Brown, director of the Lenoir County Health Department.

Another concern? The UK variant of the coronavirus has been found in North Carolina. Brown said the key to a public health emergency is the public’s response. She reminds people we can all play our role in stopping the spread and protecting our community.