Health officials give advice on how to safely have a Super Bowl party in the midst of COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many Americans across the country are preparing to host parties for the Super Bowl game on Sunday as the Rams and Bengals go head-to-head. But health officials said to remember we’re not out of a pandemic yet and parties could be a super spreader.

Though it may seem like COVID-19 isn’t as severe as it was last year, when watching the game with others, the message remains the same.

“And that is, you know, just be wise, you know, don’t come to a Super Bowl party if you’re sick. You know, or any symptoms. Still remember, a lot of people can be mildly symptomatic, and even asymptomatic,” said Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director of Vidant Health System Infectious Disease and Epidemiology.

Gallaher said COVID testing before going to a party is tricky if not experiencing symptoms, but to obviously get tested before being around others if feeling like there’s a chance of being sick. With COVID cases still continuing in Pitt County, Gallaher recommended ways to watch Sunday’s game.

Gallaher said to watch the Super Bowl with people but to remember COVID safety measures to prevent catching the virus and spreading it to others.

“You know, if you have a bigger area, and you have multiple TVs, you know, again, that’s where the W’s are, the fundamentals of this. So try the best you can to be six feet apart, wear that mask,” said Gallaher.

He said to have a Super Bowl party outside if possible and to just be smart when preparing to watch the game.