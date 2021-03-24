As COVID-19 immunity builds in Pitt County, health officials warn not to let guard down, keep practicing three Ws

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This Friday, Governor Roy Cooper is easing COVID-19 restrictions throughout the state.

Pitt County’s Health Director Dr. John Silvernail understands people need to socialize, but he stresses the importance of being COVID smart as we see more restrictions being lifted. That means if you are sick or have been exposed to the virus, stay home. Also, follow the three “Ws” and still avoid large gatherings.

Right now, 17% of Pitt County’s population is vaccinated. About 10% of people have had COVID-19, meaning immunity is above 25%. Silvernail said we are still far from herd immunity.

“What we would want from a herd immunity standpoint at the low end 60% on the high end 70% to 80%,” he said.

Health officials say as fewer people are getting the vaccine, the state is closer to a point where anyone who wants the COVID shot can get one.

In Pitt County, you can get a vaccine at the health department, Vidant, the joint site at the Greenville Convention Center, the ECU mobile team and Walgreens. More sites are becoming available, almost daily.

Dr. Silvernail said vaccinations will also be administered at CVS and Harris Teeter coming soon.