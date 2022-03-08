RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a million and a half doses of COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina have gone to waste — with the vast majority coming since August as the vaccination push slowed to a crawl, state data show.

Those 1.4 million doses as of last week account for 8 percent of the more than 18 million that North Carolina providers have received, according to figures provided by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That rate is actually better than the national average of about 9.5 percent, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in published reports last week.

The pace of wasting doses has accelerated: more than 1.2 million of those doses were tossed out in the past seven months. CBS 17 News previously reported more than 254,000 doses were wasted as of early August.

And it’s a national problem: Nearly 1.5 million doses in Michigan, 1 million in Illinois and nearly three-quarters of a million in Washington had to be discarded.

It’s also inevitable, with demand plunging for a product that has a limited shelf life — either because expiration dates approach quickly or because the number of people getting those shots doesn’t always neatly match the number of doses in a five- or 10-dose vial.

That accounts for about 780,000 doses that went unused, NCDHHS spokeswoman Summer Tonizzo told CBS 17 News. Another 712,000 doses expired, she said.

“I think it’s important that facilities have a solution where they can try to minimize waste,” said Mark Lyons, the chief pharmacy officer for the UNC Health System.

There’s big money involved: As CBS 17 previously reported, contracts show the federal government paid about $20 for each dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and $10 for each one from Johnson & Johnson. The DHHS numbers do not break down how many doses of each product were discarded.

Some places are doing a better job of cutting that waste than others: The waste rate for UNC Health is less than 5 percent, Lyons said, and UNC Health spokeswoman Carleigh Gabryel says that system uses a first-in, first-out approach that moves the doses that expire soonest to the clinics.

One obvious problem is that the vaccine is packaged in those multi-dose vials instead of containers that contain a single shot, Lyons said.

"It's almost as if you had a gallon of milk," Lyons said."And as soon as you open that gallon, it expired in two hours. You wouldn't buy a gallon of milk anymore. You’d start buying smaller and smaller containers.”

NCDHHS says its published guidance for ordering vaccines allows one month to be on the shelves based on how many doses are being given, and allows for transfers between providers.

The agency says it still has more than 1.1 million doses on hand, with Pfizer accounting for nearly two thirds of those — either adult-sized ones, or the smaller amounts for children.