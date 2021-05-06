Hillsborough pastor back home after spending months in hospital battling COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tony Boss is a man of faith.

Something he said got him through the past few months.

“I’m a living witness when he [God] says, I’ll leave you nor will I ever forsake you,” he said. “COVID had knocked me down to my knees.”

In January, the 62-year-old pastor of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church was rushed to Duke Regional Hospital in Durham. He had developed symptoms after being exposed to Covid. Once he was admitted, things quickly spiraled.

Boss spent six weeks on a ventilator.

“The prognosis was not good. He made no improvement. All the chest X-rays kept coming back the same,” his wife, Sharon, explained.

With the help of prayer, and care from doctors and nurses, Boss’ prognosis changed. He eventually started going to rehab for physical therapy.

He also had to learn how to talk again.

So, it was only right that on April 28 he received a huge send off as he left the hospital.

“It was an overjoyed feeling that here I’ve made it and I’m on way home,” Boss said.

Boss’s family, church family, and the staff at Duke Regional Hospital cheered and celebrated outside as he was being discharged.

His miraculous recovery comes as the state saw its biggest one-day drop in hospital numbers in nearly two months.

According to data collected by CBS 17, the state had 50 fewer patients in hospitals than the day prior at an even 1,000. It was the biggest drop since it fell by 64 on March 10.

“Go and be vaccinated. It’s worthwhile your time. You don’t have to go through everything that I have had the opportunity to go through,” Boss said.

Boss has not gotten vaccinated yet, but he said he can’t wait.

He hopes to be out of the wheelchair by summer and back on the pulpit by August.