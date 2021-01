A worker inspects syringes of a vaccine for COVID-19 produced by Sinovac at its factory in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. With rich countries snapping up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, some parts of the world may have to rely on Chinese-developed shots to conquer the outbreak. The question: Will they work? (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 108 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday – bringing the state’s total to 7,933.

North Carolina only topped the 7,000 mark on Jan. 6.

Hospitalizations dropped on Friday to 3,916 from an all-time high of 3,990 on Thursday.

The state added 8,914 new cases on Friday, brining North Carolina’s overall total to 659,840 from 7.8 million completed tests.

The percent positive reported Friday, from data collected Wednesday, is 11.2 percent.