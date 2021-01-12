Hospitalizations increase in NC on Tuesday to second-highest total

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina jumped to their second-highest level ever on Tuesday as the state added 6,851 new cases.

Hospitalizations went up to 3,940, only second to Jan. 6’s revised hospitalization total of 3,964. The number of new cases on Tuesday is a little more than 900 of Monday’s number of cases. Mondays and Tuesdays historically have lower counts of new cases as testing data lags from the weekend.

Another 60 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,638.

The percent positive increased to 14.7 percent, reflecting Sunday’s numbers.

