Hospitals under pressure as vaccine rollout continues with limited supply

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Day by day, new information continues to come out about how local hospitals are adjusting to the vaccine rollout.

Novant Health says its hospitals are filling up, creating a nursing shortage at a time when they are needed the most.

“We always want more supply,” said Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest. “We never think we have enough,”

Novant officials are still concerned about the number of vaccines they are receiving from the state and federal government. Officials are requesting as much as 95,000 doses a week–more than 10 times what its hospitals are getting now.

“We do hope and think there will be some changes with the new administration,” said Priest. “But it’s always hard to tell.”

This comes as Novant’s ICU beds are 90-95 percent full. More than 500 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 percent are on ventilators.

Hospital workers are thankful as beds fill up, that flu numbers have been low this season.

“We’re actually seeing very little flu,” Dr. Priest said.

According to the CDC the number of flu cases nationwide are down. That’s not a surprise to Dr. Priest, who is an infectious disease expert.

“We’ve had a handful of outpatient flu cases and very few hospitalizations due to flu and it really speaks to the fact that COVID is far more contagious than influenza is,” said Priest.

Dr. Priest says the precautions we’re taking against COVID is helping.

“Just some masking some hand washing some social distancing is really enough to sig cut down on influenza whereas it’s not always enough to cut down on COVID,” Dr. Priest said.

Novant contracted more than 300 traveling nurses to help with the increased demand for care when it comes to COVID though.

The hospital is currently planning to open six mass vaccination sites across the state, including in Charlotte. Officials are still working to finalize locations and ensure equitable distribution.

“We know that there’s disproportionate [impact of] COVID-19,” said Novant chief nursing officer Nikki Nissen. “So we really want to figure out how to get into communities through church leaders and other leaders in the Black and Brown community.”

At its testing sites, Novant says the positivity rate has dropped from 23 percent earlier this month down to 16-17 percent. It’s a hopeful sign that the Christmas and New Year’s surge has passed, Priest says, but the numbers are still high. That’s why doctors are trying to get as many people vaccinated as they can.

So far, Novant has given more than 5,000 patients aged 75 and older the shot, along with more than 21,000 of its frontline workers.

“We certainly have seen healthcare worker hesitancy around vaccines like the entire nation has had,” said Priest. “But we’ve now crossed the 50 percent threshold which is exciting to us and I think that number will continue to go up.”

Novant says all of its limited appointments for this week are booked up. If you’re 65 or older snd want to get the vaccine through Novant, officials say to check in on Saturday Jan. 23, when they open up new appointments.