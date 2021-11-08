Hundreds of children in Piedmont Triad receive first COVID-19 shot; hundreds more scheduled

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has seen a promising sign in the fight against COVID-19 with a slight surge in people showing up to get vaccinated.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that 72% of those eligible have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. While small, a portion of that boost is attributed to children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

In the past five days, more than 550 Triad children in that age group have received their first COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The Forsyth County Health department vaccinated 84 children as of Monday afternoon. Novant Health vaccinated 75 children.

The Davidson County Health Department vaccinated 65 children with hundreds of more appointments scheduled for the rest of the week.

The Guilford County Health Department has vaccinated 226 pediatric patients.

Cone Health reports 103 children have been vaccinated.

Davidson County also reported a slight uptick in adults receiving their first dose of the vaccine, saying they felt more comfortable getting it now that their child can as well.

Inside the Cone Health Clinic at NC A&T on Monday, 5 to 11-year-olds said they were either nervous or excited to get their shot. However, they all said it was worth it to be immunized against COVID-19.

Cone Health has scheduled another clinic at NC A&T for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

There will be a clinic event at the Greensboro Coliseum this Saturday.

Davidson County Health leaders have expanded their hours of operation to allow more parents to bring their child in for their shots after school.