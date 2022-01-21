If you got your COVID-19 vaccine at a NC CVS or Walgreens, you can now go online to check your records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you got your COVID-19 vaccine or booster at CVS, Walgreens or any other North Carolina store participating in the federal pharmacy program, you can now view your records online.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced the change Friday.

Before you can log on to this website to check your records, you have to activate your portal by calling the vaccine help center at 888-675-4567 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the weekends.

The system was the source of some confusion because until now, people vaccinated at those chain pharmacies, or supermarkets like Harris Teeter, could not view their records online.

It led to concerns — that were defused by a CBS17.com fact check earlier this month — that the state’s vaccine management system did not include people who were vaccinated at those places and were being counted as unvaccinated if they wound up being admitted to hospitals.

The fact check found those fears were unfounded, because even though those records were to that point unable to be checked by the patients themselves, hospitals and other medical providers have always had access to them.

“The latest update to the COVID-19 Vaccine Portal makes it easier for more North Carolinians to access their own data and stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination,” Dr. Susan Kansagra said, the agency’s senior deputy director for the division of public health.

NCDHHS said people who were vaccinated outside of North Carolina, in a military setting or at tribal and or urban Indian health facilities, need to contact their provider directly because they will not be able to view their records through the website.