Interactive map: See which North Carolina counties have the highest, lowest COVID-19 test positivity rates

(WGHP) — North Carolina continues to grapple with the latest COVID-19 surge.

On Tuesday, 4,124 new cases were reported in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

While every North Carolina county remains in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high” category for community transmission, the test positivity rate varies greatly from county to county.

According to the latest data from the CDC, Orange County is seeing the lowest test positivity rate over the last seven days, at 2.79%.

Clay County has the highest seven-day test positivity rate, at 26.62%.

Counties in the FOX8 viewing area range from 19.58% on the high end, in Davidson County, to 9.5% on the low end, in Guilford County.

As of the latest data from the NCDHHS on Monday, there were 3,779 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.