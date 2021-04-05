Johnson & Johnson vaccine available now in Onslow County

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A limited number of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been made available to Onslow County, county officials said Monday morning.

People who wish to sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccine should call the Onslow County Citizens Phone Bank at (910) 989-5027.

A walk-in service for the Pfizer vaccine will also be provided Monday. For more information on that vaccine availability, please also check with the Onslow Citizens Phone Bank. Note that the Pfizer vaccine is eligible to be given to persons 16 and up.