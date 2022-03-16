TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones County is down to only one active COVID case. But it wasn’t easy how they got there.

Philip Tarte is the Jones County Health Director, as of early February. He said it is a tremendous relief to focus on maintaining these low case rates.

“I would not say that COVID is over, much like flu, viruses tend to change,” said Tarte. “But I do know that with that aggressive effort, we certainly will be on top of that, and ensuring that we get ahead of this virus should it replicate, change the structure, and be part of our community again.”

Tarte added that they want to keep the more serious cases minimal as well.

“Not seeing those spikes, and particularly those hospitalizations and death because nothing takes away from that,” said Tarte. “There’s nothing more serious than that. We want to make sure that people continue to take it seriously.”

But they were able to get to this point with funding throughout North Carolina.

“We did have resources that we utilized that were given to us by local government, as well as resources from state and federal, that helped us buy supplies, equipment, obviously, vaccines that were coming in,” said Tarte.

He said that he encourages other rural communities to take advantage of the help from surrounding areas to help lower their case counts.

“I think there’s always opportunities for partnerships particularly when it comes to public health, utilizing the those within your communities and those outside of your communities,” said Tarte. “Because frankly, you can do it on your own all the time. And it’s maximizing resources to make sure that the public safe.”

Tarte added that without the help from local and federal governments, they would not be where they are today.