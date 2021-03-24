Jones County having some problems getting slots filled for COVID-19 vaccines

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jones County is allowing every adult age 18 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine. While Wednesday’s vaccine event was full of patients, Jones County Health Director Ann Pike said they are having a hard time filling future appointments.

Pike, who recently became the health director after serving in an interim position, said she believes people are hesitant to take a day off from work to get a shot. She also said the demand for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is higher because you only need one dose. Right now, the Jones County Health Department only has the Moderna vaccine.

“On the calls that we have been getting, people wanting to know if we have it available, I certainly hope we wil get more coming in, one and done so they dont worry about taking off for the second dose,” Pike said.

If you receive your first COVID-19 shot in Jones County, you must get your second one there as well. Click here for information on how to sign up.