Kinston city leaders hold COVID-19 testing, food giveaway event

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Kinston leaders are working to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city held another COVID-19 testing and vaccination event on Tuesday. Hundreds of people attended the drive-through event to pick up a free box of food and receive a COVID test and shot, if needed. Health officials said they administered around 200 shots.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said getting the vaccine is important, but people must remember the importance of testing as well.

“Because some people need it to go back to work or when they travel etc., so we want to be able to provide the testing and the vaccinations at the same time,” Hardy said.

The city plans to host another event clinic later this month.